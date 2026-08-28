Union Ministers join Substack in a pivot to better public communication

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Union Ministers are increasingly turning to independent digital publishing platforms such as Substack to communicate directly with citizens, industry and policy stakeholders, offering longer-form perspectives on government initiatives beyond conventional press releases and social media posts.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has now joined the growing trend, sharing reflections on his recent visit to Japan through a post on his Substack newsletter.

In a post titled “Four Days, Three Cities, and a Partnership Coming of Age”, Goyal described his visit as highly productive and outlined his thoughts on the road ahead for the India-Japan partnership.

Sharing the update on X, Goyal said he had posted his reflections on his visit to Japan and the future trajectory of bilateral ties.

"Four Days, Three Cities, and a Partnership Coming of Age. I have shared on Substack some reflections on my highly productive visit to Japan and the road ahead for the India-Japan partnership," he said.

The minister's Substack post comes at a time when India and Japan are seeking to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, with trade, investment, technology, manufacturing and supply-chain resilience emerging as key areas of engagement.

Goyal's move follows that of Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has also launched his own Substack newsletter to write about government policies, technology and India's economic and industrial development.

Vaishnaw's latest post, titled “How we are building India’s semiconductor ecosystem”, focuses on the government's efforts to establish a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, covering chip design, manufacturing and the wider supply chain.

The government has been working to develop capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including chip design, fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging, while also strengthening supporting infrastructure and building a skilled talent pool.

The use of Substack gives ministers a direct publishing platform outside traditional government communication channels, allowing them to explain policies, developments and their broader vision in a more detailed and conversational format.

Vaishnaw's newsletter has already attracted hundreds of subscribers, reflecting growing interest in direct commentary from policymakers on technology and industrial policy.

The emergence of Substack as another communication channel for Union Ministers also signals a broader shift in the way policymakers are engaging with the public.

--IANS

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