Education Minister Pralhad Joshi releases commemorative publication on Bharat Innovates 2026

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday released the commemorative publication on Bharat Innovates 2026, documenting the maiden edition of the initiative held in Nice, France, from June 14 to 16 under the India-France Year of Innovation.

Speaking at the event, Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed innovation, research, technology and entrepreneurship at the centre of India’s development journey. He noted that Bharat Innovates reflected this vision by providing young innovators with opportunities to showcase their capabilities and connect with global stakeholders.

The Minister said such initiatives reflected the confidence and aspirations of young India and demonstrated the potential of the country’s higher education and research ecosystem. “Bharat Innovates” showed what could be achieved when young talent was linked with opportunities, industry and global networks, he added.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the important role of higher education institutions in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. He said the “National Education Policy 2020” accorded priority to research, innovation, creativity and scientific temper, and initiatives such as Bharat Innovates provided a platform for translating these priorities into tangible outcomes.

Bharat Innovates is an initiative of the Ministry of Education aimed at discovering and nurturing high-potential deep-tech innovations emerging from India’s higher education and research ecosystem. It seeks to connect innovators with industry, investors and other stakeholders, accelerate technology translation, and provide exposure to global markets and supply chains.

The initiative aims to create a seamless pathway from laboratory to market and from campus to the world. The maiden edition brought together 120 deep-tech start-ups and innovators along with 45 research projects from across India.

Participants were given opportunities to showcase their technologies, engage with industry and investors, and explore international collaborations and market opportunities.

The Commemorative Publication chronicles the journey of Bharat Innovates — from the discovery and selection of promising innovators to their international showcasing in Nice — and captures the engagements, interactions and outcomes that emerged from the programme.

It highlights the scientific capability, entrepreneurial spirit and innovative potential of India’s students, researchers, faculty members, startups, higher education institutions and ecosystem partners.

The event was held in hybrid mode. Among those present were Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, NITI Aayog Member Prof Abhay Karandikar and Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee. Directors of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay, senior academicians, and representatives of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Defence Production and IN-SPACe joined the programme online.

--IANS

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