UNGA President says 'small steps' taken on UNSC reforms

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that discussions about the reform of the Security Council (UNSC) have increased and mentioned that UN has taken "small steps" in this regard.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, Baerbock stated that P5 members are in attack of the charter of the UN during the current time.

When asked about the efforts being made to reform the Security Council, Annalena Baerbock said, "This has been a debate going on for more than 17 years. As we all know, it is in the Charter that five member states do have a special responsibility and also a right to veto... The discussions about the reform of the Security Council have also increased. I appointed two co-facilitators to lead this process. Different proposals are on the table, also proposal from this country, but many other proposals as well, especially also from the African Union, which is not represented in the Security Council as a whole continent, as a permanent member of the Security Council.

"So, the reform debates of the Security Council is also part of the credibility of the United Nations. Yet, we have taken already small steps. We had, for example, the veto initiative debate, after there was a veto against the resolution on the Strait of Hormuz in the Security Council. So, this reform step, that if the Security Council is being blocked, it comes to the General Assembly to debate it, is one also to strengthen the United Nations and its credibility," she added.

Baerbock stated that she is chairing and convening the selection process of the next UN Secretary General and stated that each member state can make a decision on the different candidates.

"With regard to the selection process of the Secretary General, as the President of the General Assembly, I'm chairing and convening this process on a transparent and neutral matter, and therefore it's in the hands of each member state to make their decision on the different candidates. We had four candidates in the hearing last week, and the process will go on. The Security Council, which has a special role in it, will also hear the candidates. There will be an open town hall meeting with other candidates as well, and I encourage everybody also here in India to engage in this process, because the next Secretary General will not only serve the delegations and ambassadors within the United Nations halls, but is supposed to serve all people from around the world," she said.

India has consistently called for reforms of the United Nations (UN), particularly the UNSC, stressing that reform of global institutions is essential to address global challenges.

The UNSC is composed of 15 members - five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly. Five permanent members of UNSC are: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and the current 10 non-permanent members are Bahrain, Colombia, Congo, Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Latvia, Liberia, Panama and Somalia.

--IANS

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