UNGA chief Annalena Baerbock pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Honouring the timeless ideals of Bapu. UNGA President Ms Annalena Baerbock commenced her visit to India by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat today."

Later in the day, she will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, where they will discuss key multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Annalena Baerbock arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar.

"A warm welcome to UNGA President Ms Annalena Baerbock on her official visit to India. The visit reaffirms India's steadfast engagement with the UN," Jaiswal posted on X.

During her visit, Annalena Baerbock will have an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) on governance and regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to the MEA statement.

On April 23, the UNGA President spokesperson said that Baerbock will meet with the UN team in India led by Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.

This is the second high-level UN visit to India after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ trip to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February.

Baerbock is quite familiar with India, having even travelled on New Delhi’s Metro in one of her visits as Germany’s foreign minister to enhance ties with the country. But this is her first time as the president of the General Assembly.

During her first visit as minister in 2022, she said, “Without a doubt, India will play a key role in shaping the international order of the 21st century – in the Indo-Pacific and beyond”.

"That India has lifted 400 million people out of extreme poverty in 15 years “shows that a pluralistic society, freedom and democracy are drivers of economic development, peace and stability”, she added.

After concluding her visit to India, Baerbock will travel to China.

--IANS

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