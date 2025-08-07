‘Unfortunate and childish’: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Rahul Gandhi’s questioning of Op Sindoor

Chitrakoot, Aug 7 (IANS) Noted Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya spoke to IANS on Thursday on a host of issues, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's questioning of the success of Operation Sindoor, as well as SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav’s repeated utterances on Kathavachaks (narrators of Hindu mythology).

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya took a dig at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on Operation Sindoor and said that his statements are “unfortunate” and “childish”.

Rahul Gandhi, critical of the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor, recently escalated his attack and, in his latest charge, claimed that the government lacked the “political will” for Operation Sindoor, saying it “tied” the hands of the armed forces in punishing the enemy during the military operation.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya also took exception to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s constant commentary on 'kathawatchaks' and cast doubts over his understanding of rich culture and the legacy of Hinduism.

Referring to Akhilesh’s sarcastic remarks on Manu Maharaj, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said, “He doesn’t have any understanding of Sanskrit. Had he been aware of our rich legacy, he would have never made such insensitive and distasteful remarks.”

Akhilesh Yadav, in a recent interaction with the media, blamed Manu Maharaj for the sharp divide within Hinduism, claiming that he descended on Earth centuries ago and set the stage for differences.

The revered spiritual leader, however, refrained from speaking on the controversy surrounding Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav.

A party meeting of SP MPs led by Akhilesh Yadav, also attended by Dimple Yadav, found itself embroiled in controversy as the BJP took strong objection and also called it a blatant attempt to appease the Muslim community.

Later, a Muslim cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, objecting to Dimple’s attire inside the mosque, went on to make “sexist” comments.

When quizzed on the issue, Jagadguru said, “I don’t want to get into such episodes. Being a Jagadguru and Padma Vibhushan, it’s not apt for me to air my opinion on such issues.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi made obnoxious remarks against Dimple Yadav on a television debate, kicking up a major controversy and triggering a wave of anger.

The issue also reverberated outside the Parliament complex as BJP lawmakers protested against the cleric and his misogynistic comments against a Parliamentarian.

