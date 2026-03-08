Brooke Shields reveals the name of one of her best kissers

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Brooke Shields called John F. Kennedy Jr. as "one of the best kissers". The 60-year-old actress had a brief fling with the late businessman, the son of former US president John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, after they met during a skiing trip to Aspen, Colorado, in the 1980s.

In a TikTok video, the actress’ 22-year-old daughter Rowan, who she has with her 61-year-old husband, film director Chris Henchy, lip-synced to singers Taylor Swift, 36, and 33-year-old Charli xcx's live performance of Boom Clap from Taylor's 1989 tour, reports ‘Female First UK’.

And "I wonder if JFK Jr was a good kisser" was typed over the video. The camera panned past Rowan to Brooke, who also has a 19-year-old daughter called Grier with Chris, as the latter turned over her shoulder as the on-screen text changed to, "One of the best”.

During an April 2023 interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the actress revealed she loved JFK Jr as a child.

She said, "I was so madly in love with him. Since the time I was like three, my mom (Teri Shields) would say, 'That's the boy you're going to marry’”.

Brooke then recalled the time she and JFK Jr met during a skiing trip to Aspen, Colorado. She said, "We went out. I was invited with the family. He kept saying I looked like his mother, which was really interesting and a compliment. It was also like, 'I don't know how to feel about this’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress said that she was uncertain about going out with a man she had fancied for years.

She said, "And then we did have a real date. And I wouldn't sleep with him because I kind of loved him too much”. After the pair enjoyed drinks at a bar with his family, they jumped in a cab back to JFK Jr’s "chalet, hotel that he was in" before they shared a smooch.

--IANS

aa/