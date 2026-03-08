Akansha Ranjan Kapoor freezes her eggs, talks about superhuman capability of female body

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for her work in ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, has shared that she froze her eggs.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared 2 pictures of herself. In the first picture, the actress can be seen sitting on her hospital bed, and having a meal. The 2nd picture shows her in a fitter avatar.

OPn International Women’s Day, the actor sparked a far more personal conversation, revealing that she has frozen her eggs and opening up about the demanding journey behind the decision.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this, the female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were… intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery. But all I wanna say is, women are BADASSES, and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “The 2nd pic is from today, dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough. Because this body just did something pretty amazing. Happy Women’s Day”.

The honesty of the post struck a chord across social media. Egg freezing, often spoken about in hushed tones, suddenly became part of a larger Women’s Day conversation, about choice, timing, and the evolving realities women face while balancing careers, ambitions, and personal milestones.

Meanwhile, the actress is set to appear in ‘Ikka’, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film is a legal drama.

