Kareena Kapoor shares her mantra for this Women's Day: Main Apni favourite hoon

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has shared her mantra for this Women's Day, and it is none other than, "Main Apni favourite hoon".

Kareena was heard saying these now-famous words in her movie "Jab We Met", opposite Shahid Kapoor. The dialogue has been associated with the diva ever since then, perfectly representing her unapologetic sass.

Through her latest social media post, Bebo reminded all the women across the globe to never stop loving themselves and also put themselves first, no matter what.

Posting some stunning solos of herself on the photo-sharing app, Kareena wrote the caption, "To all the women out there DON’T EVER FORGET… to say every single day of your life…MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON…Happy women’s day ladies (sic)".

Earlier today, Kareena's sister-in-law, and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, decided to celebrate her, along with some other amazing women of the Pataudi family this Women's Day.

"Bebo... my sister by marriage, and incredible artist in her own right! Star. Home n beyond. You inspire," wrote Saba.

She further uploaded some rare photos of the stunning Pataudi ladies, including her grandmother, her mother, Sharmila Tagore, her sister, Soha Ali Khan, and niece, Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about Kareena's professional commitments, she will soon be seen as the lead in Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra".

Bebo will be sharing screen space with Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran in her next, marking their primary professional association.

“Daayra” is touted to be an investigative crime thriller that talks about how a single diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society.

Bebo has already concluded the shoot for the forthcoming drama.

Announcing the wrap-up on social media, Kareena wrote, “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."

