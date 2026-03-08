Fuel and food supplies to Balochistan face disruption due to Israel-Iran conflict

Kabul, March 8 (IANS) Fuel and food supplies to several parts of Pakistan's Balochistan have been disrupted due to the conflict between Iran, Israel and the US, raising prices and sparking fears of shortages in border areas, local media reported.

Pakistan's regions along the border with Iran, especially Makran and Rakshana areas, including Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai and Washuk, rely heavily on Iranian goods, which are cheaper and easily available than supplies from other parts of Pakistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

Local traders said that the closure of the border and restrictions on exports from Iran have minimised the flow of essential goods into the region.

Makran Traders Alliance President Ishaq Roshan Dashti said nearly 80 per cent of fuel and food consumed in border areas relies on Iran.

He said Iranian commodities had already become more expensive following Iran's imposition of over 30 per cent tax on the export of food items after protests erupted earlier this year.

"Since the war began, border trade has almost stopped," Dashti said, adding that the Iranian government has imposed a complete ban on the export of food items, causing disruption of supplies of flour, cooking oil, milk, yoghurt, LPG gas, petrol, and diesel.

Traders said shortages have started to emerge in local markets, while those who have stock till now are selling products at higher rates.

Traders have said that prices of food items have increased by 30 per cent to 40 per cent in coastal districts, including Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, and Ormara.

Mashkel is also experiencing a similar situation. Local trader Khuda Dad said Mashkel has historically relied on Iranian products as it does not have proper road connectivity with other regions of Pakistan. He said the prices of the majority of goods have increased sharply over the past week.

He said the price of LPG gas doubled to around Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 600 per kg while the rate of diesel and cooking oil rose by 60 per cent to 70 per cent, The Balochistan Post reported.

Increasing fuel prices are also impacting the fishing industry in Gwadar, where a large number of people depend on this sector for their livelihoods.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia started after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure.

The opening wave of the operation killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Iran in the form of drone and missile attacks targeting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across West Asia.

--IANS

akl/vd