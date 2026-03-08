Ajay Devgn says 'Shaitaan aur uske laddoo mera peecha nahi chod rahe' as films turns 2

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural psychological horror "Shaitaan" completed 2 years of release on Sunday.

Commemorating the milestone, Ajay claimed that the Shaitaan (Played by R Madhavan) and his infamous ladoo continue to be on his tail even after so much time.

He dropped an AI video of walking through a crowd, only to find the Shaitaan waiting for him, with a devilish smile on his face.

"Shaitaan aur uske laddoo peecha hi nahi chod rahe hai mera #2YearsOfShaitaan (sic)"

Made under the direction of Vikas Bahl, the movie has been jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Vikas Bahl, Jyoti Deshpande, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios.

An adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati outing "Vash", "Shaitaan" shares the tale of a happy family that finds itself in trouble after their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger they meet on their way to a family holiday. As they attempt to stop the possession, they end up uncovering the stranger's scary motives.

The project is special for more reasons than one. The movie also marked Jyothika's return to Bollywood after her debut film, "Doli Saja Ke Rakhna" back in 1998.

Aside from Ajay, Madhavan, and Jyothika, the project further stars Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in significant roles.

Coming to the technical crew of "Shaitaan", the cinematography has been performed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, with Sandeep Francis as the head of the editing department.

The tunes for the horror drama have been provided by Amit Trivedi.

It might be exciting to know that Janki was honored with the National Award for the 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' for her outstanding performance in "Vash", which also bagged the 'Best Gujarati Feature Film'.

The second instalment of the drama, "Vash Level 2", reached the audience on August 27, 2025.

