Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar with Rs 10 lakh cash reward

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday met Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar and felicitated him with a cash reward of Rs 10, 00,000.

Jhandu Kumar got India off the mark on the medals table by winning a bronze in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting with 130.9 points and a best lift of 190 kg.

Competing in a two-group field, Jhandu topped Group B with a best result of 130.9 points, comfortably finishing ahead of Uganda’s Dennis Mbaziira (114.1) and Australia’s Ben Wright (110.9) to advance into medal contention.

In the combined standings, however, Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris produced the best overall lift of 132.8 to clinch the gold medal, while England’s Matthew Harding claimed silver with 131.0. Jhandu’s effort of 130.9 was enough to secure the bronze medal, finishing just 0.1 behind Harding in a closely contested battle for silver.

"Delighted to meet para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who made Bharat proud by winning the Bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. His achievement is a testament to PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of mainstreaming para-sports and ensuring that our para-athletes receive the same priority, support, and opportunities as every other athlete," the sports minister shared the glimpses from the on X.

Born in Harnaut, Nalanda district, Bihar, Jhandu was affected by polio since birth. The son of a vegetable vendor, he began his sporting career in 2017 as a para athletics athlete, competing in the F55 shot put and discus throw events, where he won several district and state-level medals.

During this period, strength training in the gym sparked his interest in powerlifting. Following a recommendation at a state championship, he switched to para powerlifting.

Under the guidance of Rajinder Singh Rahelu, Jhandu rapidly progressed into one of India's leading para powerlifters. In 2025, he set a new national record with a 205 kg lift at the National Championships and improved it further to 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games.

His outstanding performances earned him a bronze medal at the Beijing World Cup 2025, followed by another bronze at the Asian & Oceania Championships 2026 and qualification for the Commonwealth Games 2026.

--IANS

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