UN urges peaceful use of nuclear tech on 40th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

United Nations, April 25 (IANS) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has called for the peaceful use of nuclear weapons as the world marks the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

At a special commemorative meeting on Friday (local time), UNGA President Annalena Baerbock said the scale of Chernobyl underlined that nuclear technology, even when used peacefully, is fundamentally different from other technologies.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant saw one of the worst nuclear accidents in history on April 26, 1986, when a series of explosions ripped through the No. 4 reactor, spreading radioactive contamination across Ukraine, Belarus and other parts of Europe, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 8 million people were exposed to radiation, thousands died, and children developed leukaemia and other illnesses, Baerbock said, adding that many required long-term care that shaped the rest of their lives.

"As we mark 40 years since Chernobyl, today, let us honour memory with responsibility by ensuring that nuclear technology is used strictly for peaceful purposes, supported by robust international safeguards, compliance with international law, and cooperation through the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, so that disasters such as Chernobyl never occur again," she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described it as "the most significant nuclear accident in history," saying in remarks delivered by Under-Secretary-General for Policy Guy Ryder that "we also remember how this tragedy revealed the best of the human spirit," citing first responders and the multinational, long-term recovery efforts that followed.

"Chernobyl was never only a national tragedy," but a lesson that "the consequences of nuclear accidents are shared by the international community," Guterres said, underscoring the vital importance of countries working together and sharing information and experiences to build a culture of safety around nuclear power.

Dmitry Chumakov, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, also said the accident holds an important lesson.

"Human beings are capable of mistakes," he said. "Any technologies, even the best-intentioned ones, without proper prudence can become a source of threat."

--IANS

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