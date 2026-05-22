Kate Hudson celebrates son Ryder’s graduation with warm family picture with Goldie Hawn

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Kate Hudson put the limelight on a family milestone as she posed alongside her mother Goldie Hawn, former husband Chris Robinson for her son Ryder’s graduation.

Kate Hudson shared a heartwarming series of photos from the graduation ceremony, capturing precious family moments with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and son Ryder. The post also featured the actress getting glam with her daughters and soaking in the joyous celebrations with her loved ones.

“My college graduate!!!!!! @mr.ryderrobinson,” Kate wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Kate married the lead singer of the Black Crowes Chris Robinson in 2000. Their son was born in January 2004. The couple announced their separation in August 2006. The divorce was finalized in 2007.

It was in 2010, that the actress started dating Muse lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy. They became engaged in 2011, three months before the birth of their son. The couple broke up in 2014.

She then started dating Danny Fujikawa, a musician, actor, and co-owner of a record company in 2016. Their daughter was born in October 2018. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021

Talking about the veteran actress Goldie Hawn, she has had a career spanning six decades and has been feted with honours such as Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

She rose to fame with the comedy program Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Goldie made her screen debut in a minor role in the western comedy The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968. She gained the spotlight for her comedic role in Cactus Flower.

Goldie has featured in films such as There's a Girl in My Soup, Butterflies Are Free, The Sugarland Express, Shampoo, Foul Play, and Seems Like Old Times. She later appeared in Overboard, Bird on a Wire, Death Becomes Her, Housesitter, The First Wives Club, The Out-of-Towners, and The Banger Sisters. Hawn later returned to the big screen with roles in Snatched, The Christmas Chronicles, and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

--IANS

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