Prateik Smita Patil shares glimpse of action sequence prep for becoming a ‘supervillain’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Prateik Smita Patil, who will be seen playing a supervillain in the upcoming film “The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman”, has shared a peek into the prep for his action sequence.

Prateik shared a reel video of himself stretching, practicing sword moves, and rehearsing an action sequence for the upcoming film, headlined by veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

He wrote in the caption section: “There ain’t never no SUPERHEROES without the SUPERVILLAINS. BTS SUPERVILLAIN action sequence prep. in cinemas may 29th.”

Directed by National Award-winner Manish Saini, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Prateik, Bhagyashree, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

The film’s teaser was unveiled recently, hinted at a world where a child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level with a unique thrill of aliens!

Talking about his journey in acting, Prateik, who is the son of Raj Babbar and late legendary actress Smita Partil, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.

He was then seen in films such as Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Dhobi Ghat, My Friend Pinto, Baaghi 2, Chhichhore and Sikandar. He was last seen on the big screen in HIT: The Third Case starring Nani.

In other news, the actor on May 14 paid tribute to Smita Patil, through an emotional social media post. Sharing a collage of pictures, Prateik posted a throwback image of Smita from her younger days alongside one of his own portraits, highlighting their striking resemblance.

The actor captioned the post as, “got it from my… mama”

Prateik is the son of veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar and legendary actress Smita Patil. Prateik was born on November 28, 1986, just weeks before Smita Patil passed away. The actress passed away, reportedly due to complications following childbirth, at the age of 31 in 1986.

--IANS

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