May 22, 2026 10:20 AM हिंदी

Prateik Smita Patil shares glimpse of action sequence prep for becoming a ‘supervillain’

Prateik Smita Patil shares glimpse of action sequence prep for becoming a ‘supervillain’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Prateik Smita Patil, who will be seen playing a supervillain in the upcoming film “The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman”, has shared a peek into the prep for his action sequence.

Prateik shared a reel video of himself stretching, practicing sword moves, and rehearsing an action sequence for the upcoming film, headlined by veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

He wrote in the caption section: “There ain’t never no SUPERHEROES without the SUPERVILLAINS. BTS SUPERVILLAIN action sequence prep. in cinemas may 29th.”

Directed by National Award-winner Manish Saini, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Prateik, Bhagyashree, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

The film’s teaser was unveiled recently, hinted at a world where a child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level with a unique thrill of aliens!

Talking about his journey in acting, Prateik, who is the son of Raj Babbar and late legendary actress Smita Partil, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.

He was then seen in films such as Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Dhobi Ghat, My Friend Pinto, Baaghi 2, Chhichhore and Sikandar. He was last seen on the big screen in HIT: The Third Case starring Nani.

In other news, the actor on May 14 paid tribute to Smita Patil, through an emotional social media post. Sharing a collage of pictures, Prateik posted a throwback image of Smita from her younger days alongside one of his own portraits, highlighting their striking resemblance.

The actor captioned the post as, “got it from my… mama”

Prateik is the son of veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar and legendary actress Smita Patil. Prateik was born on November 28, 1986, just weeks before Smita Patil passed away. The actress passed away, reportedly due to complications following childbirth, at the age of 31 in 1986.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness challenging "his family's club" in the German Cup final

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness challenging "his family's club" in the German Cup final

Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' to hit screens in August this year (Photo Credit: Vijay Antony/X)

Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' to hit screens in August this year

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal say ‘film festivals play important role in creating space for diverse stories’

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal say ‘film festivals play important role in creating space for diverse stories’

Pooja Bhatt shares throwback impromptu pic with Aamir Khan clicked on Gautam Rajadhyaksha’s balcony

Pooja Bhatt shares throwback 'impromptu pic' with Aamir Khan clicked on Gautam Rajadhyaksha’s balcony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas indulges in Hyderabad mangoes during shoot schedule

Priyanka Chopra Jonas indulges in Hyderabad mangoes during shoot schedule

BSF women scale Mt Everest as force celebrates diamond jubilee, Amit Shah hails ‘Nari Shakti'

BSF women conquer Mt Everest as force marks diamond jubilee; Amit Shah praises 'Nari Shakti'

Top US banks helped China military-linked firm raise billions, alleges Congressional probe

Top US banks helped China military-linked firm raise billions, alleges Congressional probe

Mohanlal: Waking up to an ocean of love has left me deeply moved! (Photo Credit: Mohanlal/Instagram)

Mohanlal: Waking up to an ocean of love has left me deeply moved!

De Minaur storms into Hamburg semis, Kovacevic follows

De Minaur storms into Hamburg semis, Kovacevic follows

ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in money laundering cases linked to land syndicate

ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in money laundering cases linked to land syndicates