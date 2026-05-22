Biotech bill targets US edge over China

Washington, May 22 (IANS) Two bipartisan lawmakers have introduced legislation seeking a federal assessment of America’s biotechnology workforce as Washington sharpens its competition with China in critical emerging technologies.

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna and Representative Rich McCormick on Thursday unveiled the Federal Biotechnology Workforce Assessment Act, aimed at evaluating whether the US government has enough skilled personnel to support the fast-growing biotechnology sector.

The legislation directs the Office of Personnel Management and Budget (OPM) to work with federal agencies to define the biotechnology workforce and assess current and future staffing needs for “bio-literate” employees across the government.

According to the lawmakers, the report would then be submitted to Congress to help shape future hiring and workforce development policies tied to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The move comes amid growing concern in Washington that the United States could lose ground to China in emerging strategic sectors, including biotechnology, AI and quantum technologies.

The two Congressmen said the proposal follows an April 2025 assessment by the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB), which concluded that a properly trained biotechnology workforce within the US government was essential for maintaining American leadership in emerging technologies.

The bill is part of a broader legislative package paired with McCormick’s Biotechnology Workforce Alignment Act. Together, the measures are designed to identify workforce gaps and align federal research priorities with industry needs.

“Investments into bolstering America’s federal biotechnology workforce will pave a path toward economic and scientific leadership for the US the 21st-century economy,” Khanna said.

“I’m proud to lead the Federal Biotechnology Workforce Assessment Act alongside Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-06) that will assess America’s preparedness to beat China in biotechnology discovery, invention, and entrepreneurship,” he added.

McCormick framed the legislation as both an economic and national security initiative.

“America leads the world in biotechnology, and we need to keep it that way,” McCormick said.

“Right now, we're making historic investments in biotech research and biomanufacturing. Still, we're leaving talent on the table because we don't have a coordinated strategy to build the workforce that industry actually needs,” he said.

“This legislation fixes that. By aligning federal research priorities with real workforce development and getting a clear-eyed assessment of our gaps, we can ensure America stays ahead of our adversaries and continues to lead the world in the industries of tomorrow,” McCormick added.

The lawmakers also stressed that the biotechnology workforce extends beyond laboratory scientists and researchers.

NSCEB Commissioner Paul Arcangeli described the biotechnology workforce as “a national security asset”.

“These bills are an important step toward making sure the United States can stay ahead in scientific innovation, AI-enabled discovery, and advanced biomanufacturing,” Arcangeli said.

“That pipeline has to be broad to include life scientists, but also industrial technicians, mechanics, pipefitters, and other skilled workers who will power the biotechnology economy of the future,” he added.

--IANS

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