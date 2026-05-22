Shaan wishes his ‘sukoon’ Radhika on her birthday with a heartfelt note

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer Shaan penned a heartfelt note for his wife Radhika Mukherjee on account of her birthday, calling her as his “forever beautiful” and “Sukoon” in a heartfelt note.

Taking to his social media account, Shaan shared a series of warm moments of their family and romantic glimpses featuring Radhika and their sons.

In one of the pictures, Radhika is seen posing at a dimly lit restaurant table with a birthday candle placed right in front of her dessert.

In the other picture, the couple along with their sons can be seen posing together.

Sharing the post, Shaan wrote, “Wishing my forever beautiful @radhikashaan a Very Happy Birthday .. truly my Sukoon .. She has gone on to create so much magic with everything she does and continues to create .. I’m so blessed to have ‘My Life’ in my Life.”

For the uninitiated, Shaan and Radhika have been married for over two decades now. The couple tied the knot in the year 2000 and have often spoken about the strength of their friendship and companionship over the years.

The couple are parents to two sons, ‘Soham’ and ‘Shubh’.

On the work front, Shaan has been the voice behind iconic songs like ‘Tanha Dil’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’, ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’, ‘Chand Sifarish’, and ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’.

In November last year, the couple completed 25 years of marital bliss.

Shaan penned a lovely wish for Radhika on their 25th wedding anniversary.

He posted a beautiful picture of the two on his IG, accompanied by a emotional note that read, “I used to think ... 25 years ... Silver Jubilee ... we will have become so old and washed out by then ... ready to retire into the sunset ...” But with @radhikashaan in my life ... every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it ... we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun. (sic)”

Commemorating the special milestone, the couple had hosted a special evening in the presence of family friends and fraternity.

--IANS

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