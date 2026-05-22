PM Modi to hold talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in New Delhi today

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, in New Delhi on Friday, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and regional issues.

Christodoulides arrived in the national capital on Thursday and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta.

"Warm welcome to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus as he arrives in New Delhi following the Mumbai leg of his visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

According to the MEA, the visit builds on the momentum generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership.

In New Delhi, Christodoulides will call on President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will call on President Christodoulides on Friday morning ahead of his meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Christodoulides has termed his State Visit to India as "very important", asserting that it marks a crucial point in further strengthening the "already excellent" ties between both nations.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Christodoulides visited Mumbai as part of his India tour. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, senior officials and business leaders. The visit is expected to further deepen economic and strategic ties between India and Cyprus.

Earlier on Thursday, Christodoulides, along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti and NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, rang the NSE India bell in Mumbai.

“The visit also included a tour of the NSE premises, followed by engaging discussions with our leadership team on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for deeper collaboration,” NSE India wrote on X.

--IANS

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