Kathmandu, Nov 21 (IANS) The recent United Nations intervention has brought the crackdown on dissent in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under international human rights scrutiny, amid concerns over the shrinking space for political dissent and escalating repression in the region, a report has stated.

It noted that developments have raised questions about whether dissent in PoK can be accommodated within a democratic framework or whether political mobilisation will increasingly be met with counter-terrorism measures.

For the families of those killed, the hundreds reportedly arrested and a region facing prolonged uncertainty, the pressing issue remains whether the authorities will prioritise accountability and dialogue or increasingly rely on repression to govern PoK, according to a report in ‘Nepal Aaja’.

Six UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights recently voiced concerns over Pakistan's designation of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a terrorist organisation in PoK, citing alleged state violence against protesters, deaths, arrests and other human rights abuses over a long period.

In the letter addressed to the Pakistani government, the UN experts questioned the designation of JAAC and the reported use of counter-terrorism measures against the organisation and individuals associated with it.

The report noted that despite years of complaints over political autonomy and governance, PoK has remained largely outside international scrutiny, with the UN communication marking a shift in this regard.

Signed by six special mandate holders, including experts on counter-terrorism, freedom of expression, arbitrary detention, peaceful assembly, and human rights defenders, the letter questions whether a popular movement seeking economic relief and political accountability has been recast as a security threat for challenging established power structures, 'Nepal Aaja' report mentioned.

“The JAAC emerged as a broad-based popular movement demanding lower electricity tariffs, affordable access to basic commodities, and greater accountability from authorities. The movement drew support from ordinary residents frustrated by rising living costs, governance failures, and perceptions of political marginalisation. Yet instead of becoming a catalyst for meaningful political dialogue, the protests appear to have triggered an increasingly coercive response,” it noted.

According to the report, for many PoK residents, the crisis has moved beyond concerns over electricity tariffs and economic hardship into a wider debate over political representation, accountability and whether institutions making decisions affecting Kashmiris are genuinely answerable to them.

“This helps explain why the unrest has persisted despite repeated crackdowns. The heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, prolonged restrictions on public activity, disruption of communications, and closure of public services have not extinguished the underlying grievances. Instead, they have reinforced perceptions that the authorities are unwilling or unable to address the political roots of public dissatisfaction,” it highlighted.

--IANS

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