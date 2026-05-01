UN expert calls on Taliban to release detained journalists, warns of press freedom erosion in Afghanistan

Geneva, May 1 (IANS) Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, called on the Taliban authorities to "immediately and unconditionally" release all detained journalists while ensuring that media workers in the country can carry out their duties without fear of reprisal, harassment, or arrest.

The appeal from the UN expert came ahead of World Press Freedom Day to be observed on May 3.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, Bennett warned that there has been an alarming erosion of press freedom across Afghanistan.

“Independent reporting is now severely constrained, with journalists and media workers operating in an increasingly restrictive and hostile environment in which they are subjected to a wide range of controls imposed by the de facto authorities. These include censorship, intrusive surveillance, and “legal” restrictions – including those stemming from the so-called law on the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice,” the UN expert stated.

Stressing that a climate of fear has led to widespread self-censorship extending beyond journalists to sources, Bennett said that Afghans who speak to the media have reportedly faced threats, surveillance, and even detention, further undermining the flow of information.

“Even routine reporting can carry serious risks. These are heightened when publications are deemed critical of the Taliban or cover other sensitive issues, particularly on the rights of women and girls. Threats and intimidation have become commonplace, with accusations of collaborating with foreign-based outlets attracting particular ire,” he added.

Citing the Afghanistan Journalists Centre (AFJC), Bennett said that at least 34 journalists were detained in 2025. He added that the situation for women journalists has become more challenging, as they face discriminatory barriers, including restrictions on freedom of movement as well as mandatory dress codes.

He further expressed concerns over the equal treatment of women journalists compared to their male counterparts.

Highlighting that the media in Afghanistan is being severely affected by declining international financial and technical support, the UN expert said, “While independent reporting is most needed, these cuts are severely constraining journalists’ ability to operate safely, access information, and sustain consistent, on-the-ground reporting, including on human rights violations and abuses.”

Bennett stressed that on World Press Freedom Day, the international community must stand in solidarity with Afghan journalists.

“Increased funding and technical support for independent media organisations, while speaking out for press freedom both in Afghanistan and in exile, and ensuring protection mechanisms for those at risk are crucial. A free and independent press is not only a cornerstone of human rights; it is indispensable for Afghanistan’s future,” he concluded.

--IANS

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