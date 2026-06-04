Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire deal

Washington, June 4 (IANS) Israel and Lebanon have agreed to implement a ceasefire following two days of US-brokered talks in Washington, with both sides committing to continue direct negotiations and advance security arrangements aimed at preventing the return of armed non-state groups in southern Lebanon.

The agreement emerged from the fourth high-level trilateral meeting between representatives of the United States, Israel and Lebanon held on June 2 and 3 at the State Department.

Announcing the outcome, State Department Counsellor Dan Holler said: "As a result of US-led negotiations, Israel and Lebanon agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire."

According to a joint statement released by the three governments, the ceasefire is "contingent on a complete cessation of Hizballah fire and the evacuation of all Hizballah operatives from the South Litani Sector."

The parties also agreed to move quickly on the creation of pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would exercise exclusive control.

"The two sides agreed, with the guidance of the United States, to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors," Holler said.

The statement said these measures would help create conditions for "a comprehensive peace and security agreement" between the neighbouring countries.

All three countries stressed that the future relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be determined by their respective governments and not by outside actors.

"All countries affirmed the future relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments," Holler said, adding that they rejected attempts by "any state or non-state actor to hold Lebanon's future hostage."

In a statement, Israel and Lebanon also reaffirmed that they had "no hostile intent toward one another" and pledged to continue direct negotiations aimed at building confidence, resolving outstanding disputes and working towards a broader agreement.

The delegations discussed a security framework building on talks held at the Pentagon on May 29. The framework is intended to ensure the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of both countries and includes "the dismantlement of non-state armed groups and the prevention of their re-emergence."

A significant portion of the discussions focused on regional security concerns.

The joint statement said all parties condemned "Iran's attacks on countries in the region, and ongoing activities that undermine stability throughout the Middle East, whether through support for proxies and all other acts of aggression."

The United States reiterated its support for both governments and emphasised that any agreement to cease hostilities must be negotiated directly between Israel and Lebanon under US mediation.

Washington also pledged continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces to strengthen their ability to exercise authority across Lebanese territory. Holler said the United States had reaffirmed Secretary Marco Rubio's June 2 position that "Hizballah is not just an enemy of Israel and an enemy of America, but an enemy of Lebanon."

Israel reiterated that its security and territorial integrity could only be guaranteed through "the disarmament of Hizballah and the dismantlement of its infrastructure throughout Lebanon."

Lebanon, for its part, reaffirmed "the necessity for mutual respect of internationally recognised borders" and stressed "the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty." Beirut also committed to enhancing the capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces, with US support, to assert effective control throughout the country.

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter welcomed the outcome and credited the leaders involved in the process.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the leadership of President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and President Aoum, and we are thankful for their leadership," he said.

The two sides agreed to reconvene political and security negotiations during the week of June 22, while the United States will continue facilitating communication between them in the interim.

The latest agreement follows months of heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and broader regional instability involving Iran-backed groups operating across the Middle East. The United States has repeatedly called for stronger state control in southern Lebanon and the reduction of armed non-state influence near Israel's northern frontier.

--IANS

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