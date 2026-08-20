August 20, 2026 6:40 AM हिंदी

UN deputy chief to visit India to discuss advancing sustainable development

UN deputy chief to visit India to discuss advancing sustainable development

United Nations, Aug 20 (IANS) United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will be visiting India this month to discuss cooperation and sustainable development, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said.

During the visit from August 26 to 28, she will meet "senior government officials to discuss UN-Indian cooperation and India's engagement in advancing sustainable development goals" in New Delhi, Dujarric said on Wednesday (local time).

The UN Spokesperson mentioned that a meeting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology is also on her calendar.

Dujarric said with students she will discuss ideas on the opportunities and challenges to deliver "digital innovation in support of level individual innovation in support of the sustainable development goals".

Mohammed's visit to India will be a part of her swing through Asia, starting with a visit to China where she is convening on Thursday 'The Third Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence and Human Development'.

Dujarric said the meeting is part of a series of high-level dialogues with "leading figures from around the country, around the region, and around the world to examine how one of humanity's most transformative technologies is shaping human progress".

After China, Mohammed will visit Mongolia for the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to combat desertification.

She will urge accelerating efforts for land restoration and fighting drought, Dujarric said.

The 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) will be held from August 17 to 28 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Under the theme 'Restoring Land. Restoring Hope', delegates from 197 member parties will address global land degradation, drought resilience, and rangeland management.

The conference is aligned with the UN International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, highlighting sustainable land stewardship in drylands.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in)

--IANS

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