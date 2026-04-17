UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges full compliance with international law

United Nations, April 17 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, expressing hope that it would help advance efforts toward lasting peace in the region.

“I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel & Lebanon, and commend the role of the US in facilitating it. I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict & contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region. I urge everyone to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with international law at all times,” Guterres posted on X.

Earlier, Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, on Thursday called on parties concerned to respect a newly announced ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

"I think the people of Lebanon have suffered tremendously. ... The population in northern Israel also deserves to live in peace. And we hope that everyone will abide by this ceasefire," said Dujarric.

The spokesman said the United Nations welcomes steps that would end hostilities and suffering on both sides of the Blue Line, a border demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel established by the world body in 2000.

"The United Nations, through our political and peacekeeping missions, remains ready to support these efforts and continues to urge the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 ... toward a permanent ceasefire and long-term solution to the conflict," he said, adding there is no military solution to this conflict.

US President Donald Trump, earlier on Thursday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon aimed at bringing a temporary cooling-off along another front linked to the Iran conflict.

He said that after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, the two sides agreed to a 10-day ceasefire beginning at 5 p.m. Washington time (2.30 a.m. Friday in India).

The ceasefire is expected to pause hostilities that escalated when Israel opened a new front targeting Iran-affiliated Hezbollah.

Lebanon is not directly engaged in a formal war with Israel, but Hezbollah controls large parts of southern Lebanon and has carried out attacks on Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes.

Unable to rein in Hezbollah, Lebanon has borne the brunt of Israeli retaliation.

The durability of the ceasefire is likely to depend on Hezbollah refraining from further attacks.

While Hezbollah is not formally part of the agreement, media reports indicated that the group may halt attacks if Israel also exercises restraint.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf endorsed the ceasefire, stating in a social media post: “For us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is just as important as a ceasefire in Iran.”

Hezbollah had intensified its attacks on Israel following the escalation of the Iran conflict.

The ceasefire follows a meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon in Washington on Tuesday, facilitated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

--IANS

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