UN chief saddened by loss of lives in Nepal flash floods, reiterates readiness to provide support

United Nations, Aug 27 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guteress has expressed grief over the loss of lives and the damage caused by the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet and said that the UN is supporting the government-led response and urgent assistance, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

At least 157 people have been killed and hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, are missing due to the flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River across Nepal's three districts, local media have reported.

"The Secretary-General is saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal and China, which has claimed many lives, left people missing and caused widespread destruction," the spokesperson said.

Guteress extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured. He expressed his solidarity with all those affected.

"In Nepal, the United Nations is supporting the Government-led response, including assessing the scale of the disaster and delivering urgent assistance. UN teams and humanitarian partners are mobilising supplies and personnel to support communities affected by the floods," Dujarric said

"The Secretary-General commends the emergency responders working to save lives and reiterates the United Nations' readiness to provide further support," the spokesperson added.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post.

As no rainfall was reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck, the report said.

Meanwhile, 391 tourists and 44 security personnel have gone missing due to the disaster.

The Nepali government said 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 police personnel deployed at various police posts, and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel working in the affected areas remained out of contact.

Additionally, nine hydropower projects and several commercial banks, at least 19 motorable bridges and dozens of public and private properties have been swept away.

Authorities are continuing to collect details of the human and physical losses caused by the disaster.

--IANS

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