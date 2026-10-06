October 06, 2026 8:41 AM हिंदी

UN chief calls for permanent Gaza ceasefire

UN chief calls for permanent Gaza ceasefire

United Nations, Oct 6 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The horrors of those attacks must never be repeated, and the ensuing hostilities in Gaza must end, Guterres said in a message marking the third anniversary.

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage. Israel responded with a war on Hamas in Gaza that killed at least 74,000 Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The devastating hostilities that followed (the attacks) have inflicted untold suffering on Palestinians in Gaza, including massive loss of life, displacement, and destruction. Civilians continue to endure intolerable conditions. Their suffering, too, demands an end, now," said the UN chief.

The ceasefire reached last year has brought some relief. But it has yet to deliver security, adequate humanitarian assistance or a credible path to recovery and peace, he noted.

"I urge all parties to implement their commitments in full and advance to the next phase of the ceasefire," said Guterres. "It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law."

He said that there is a need to build the political path to lasting peace across the whole region, adding that the United Nations remains unwavering in its commitment to these imperatives.

"Let this anniversary mark not only another year of mourning, but also a renewed determination to build a different future: one in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and security, with their rights, dignity, and aspirations fulfilled," said Guterres.

The Hamas-led attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel. It triggered the massive Israeli military operations across Gaza that have killed more than 74,200 people, according to Gaza's health authorities.

--IANS

rs/

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