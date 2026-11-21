Barcelona, Nov 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona host Villarreal in a vital Sunday lunchtime clash in La Liga 2026/27, but coach Hansi Flick must manage several defensive injury worries.

Pau Cubarsi could be available after the young centre-back returned to training on Friday following discomfort in his psoas iliacus muscle sustained while playing for Spain against England. Andreas Christensen is a significant doubt after picking up a minor muscle issue in Thursday's session.

Xavi Espart, who signed a new contract through 2030 on Friday, remains sidelined with an ankle problem, while Rodri Hernandez (hamstring) is also ruled out against his former club.

The good news is that Frenkie de Jong is available to cover in midfield, at centre-back or even at right-back if needed after withdrawing from the Netherlands squad earlier in the week as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's attacking options are in good shape. Anthony Gordon, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Karim Adeyemi are all fit, and the frontline received an extra lift with the return of Dani Olmo from a thigh injury.

Espart could be ready to return in early January, when his ability to play on either side of the defense and in midfield will be a major boost for coach Hansi Flick.

The 19-year-old, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, made his first-team debut against Newcastle United during the 2025-26 season and forced his way into the first-team squad at the start of the current campaign. He made nine first-team appearances this season before suffering the injury in Barcelona's Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on October 25.

Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze recently commented in an interview that he dreamed of playing for Barcelona, while a strong showing at the Camp Nou would bring him closer to that ambition. Villarreal arrive having beaten Getafe before the international break.

"Barca is the leader, we know that, but this type of game is an opportunity, not an obstacle. It is an opportunity to show what we can do and extend the excitement we have been talking about," commented Villarreal coach Inigo Perez ahead of the game on Friday.

--IANS

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