New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that despite the growing global focus on artificial intelligence (AI), no technology can replace a person who possesses skills.

This vision of a skilled India was taking shape in PM Narendra Modi’s mind long before it became a national priority, a post on Modi Story on social media platform X said.

“As Gujarat Chief Minister”, the post said, “he would speak of identifying hundreds of everyday services a common person needs and turning each into an opportunity for skill development and income generation. His simple belief was that every service could become a skill, and every skill could become a source of income.”

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, he said India is steadily moving towards becoming the world's skill capital and that skilled youth will be the driving force behind the country's progress.

The post on Modi Story also said, “By equipping people with multiple skills, he envisioned opening up multiple avenues of livelihood.”

Speaking before trainees, educators and policymakers, the Prime Minister emphasised that skill development is the strongest safeguard against changing technological trends.

“There is a lot of discussion about artificial intelligence across the world, but no one can take away the livelihood of a skilled person,” he said, stressing that practical abilities and technical expertise remain invaluable in the modern economy.

The Prime Minister said that the idea of empowering people through skills and creating sustainable livelihoods has remained central to his development agenda for many years.

He noted that initiatives launched over the past decade have focused on enhancing employability, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating greater opportunities for India's youth.

Referring to India's rich history of craftsmanship and traditional occupations, PM Modi said the country's artisans and skilled workers played a key role in building its prosperity.

He alleged that foreign invaders targeted India's traditional skill ecosystem because they understood its economic significance.

“When invaders came to India, their first attack was on our skills. They knew that the craftsmanship of Indians was making the country great and prosperous,” he said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the education system introduced during British rule, claiming it was primarily designed to create clerical workers rather than encourage practical skills and innovation.

“Today, as the 5th National Skills Convocation takes place in Lucknow, it is a reminder that the vision of empowering people through skills and creating multiple avenues of livelihood was part of Narendra Modi’s thinking even during his Gujarat days. A vision that continues to create opportunities!” the post on Modi Story said.

--IANS

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