Umesh Yadav parts ways with Vidarbha, seeks new domestic team after receiving NOC

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Senior India fast bowler Umesh Yadav has decided to part ways with Vidarbha in the ongoing domestic season, and seek fresh opportunities elsewhere. Umesh, 38, has obtained his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA).

"He has officially received his NOC from Vidarbha and is currently evaluating his options. Umesh’s talks are currently underway with two to three state associations, primarily smaller states, though nothing has been finalised yet.

“He has returned to New Delhi from Nagpur, which is where he spends most of his time now, and will take a final call on his next domestic cricket team in the coming days," a source close to the developments told IANS on Sunday.

It is understood that the veteran speedster had previously sought clear communication from the VCA selection panel about his role in the team after being fully fit, but failed to receive a definitive response. Despite featuring in the local Vidarbha T20 Premier League a few months ago, the ongoing uncertainty prompted Umesh to move out of Vidarbha.

"Umesh has been on the lookout for a new state team to represent in domestic cricket as he no longer wishes to play for Vidarbha. He did approach a few people to seek their assistance regarding a potential move to other strong states, but it was a bit late by then," said another source aware of the matter to IANS.

Umesh last featured for India during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023, where the side eventually lost the title clash. He has 170 wickets in 57 Tests, but across 32 Test matches at home, Umesh picked 101 of those scalps at an average of 25.88.

His impact in home conditions since 2018 remains significant, having claimed 43 wickets in 11 Tests at a stellar average of 18.25, a tally that includes two five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul. In all, Umesh has picked 288 wickets in 141 international matches across all formats. In the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup, Umesh finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at an average of 17.83.

--IANS

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