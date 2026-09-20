RSS leader calls casteism a ‘blot’ on Hindu society, urges collective effort for social harmony

Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday described casteism and untouchability as a “blot” on Hindu society and stressed that service to society and patriotism cannot remain limited to swayamsevaks alone.

Speaking at a large gathering of around 30,000 “swayamsevaks” organised as part of the RSS centenary year at Lal Parade Ground here, he said every citizen must come forward during times of crisis and fulfil their role for the nation and society.

Hosabale asserted that discrimination practised in the name of caste weakens society and cannot be eradicated merely through laws, sermons or the appearance of any divine figure. The change, he emphasised, must begin from one’s own home and personal conduct.

He called upon people to take a firm resolve that they would neither practise caste discrimination nor allow any trace of untouchability to remain. The questions confronting society, he said, do not belong to any single community or group but to everyone. Considering oneself separate on the basis of caste, sect, language or region only dilutes the strength of organisation. Society must therefore awaken and unite collectively.

Drawing an analogy, Hosabale observed that four fingers remain weak when separate but gain strength when clenched into a fist. In the same way, society must organise itself to play its rightful role in national progress. An awakened and organised society, he underlined, is essential for the country’s advancement. Leaders of different communities and groups need to come together and recognise that the challenges before society are shared by all.

Patriotism, he said, should not be a sentiment reserved for a single day such as 26 January but a 24-hour commitment. Every citizen must constantly reflect on what they can contribute to their village, locality and society in the larger national interest.

He urged people to spend at least one hour daily in a selfless manner in their neighbourhoods to strengthen social organisation. Shakhas, he noted, work towards individual character-building and uniting society, transcending barriers of caste and language.

On environmental protection, Hosabale stressed that merely passing resolutions from platforms is insufficient. Awareness and responsible action must be practised in homes, schools, workplaces, markets, streets and localities. Planting trees, reducing energy consumption and keeping rivers clean are collective responsibilities that will safeguard resources for future generations.

Citing the recent Assam floods, he pointed out that while “Seva Bharati” swayamsevaks had reached out with relief work, people from various sections of society, including youth and college students, had also come forward in large numbers to help the affected. Service, he said, is not the sole responsibility of RSS workers; every individual must step up during crises. Similarly, the development of villages and localities is not the exclusive duty of the government and administration. Residents themselves must take ownership.

Hosabale also highlighted the need to impart cultural values drawn from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, the teachings of saints and the guidance of gurus to the younger generation. Referring to the Sangh’s concept of Panch Parivartan, he called for focused work on social harmony, family and values, environmental conservation, self-awareness and civic duties.

India’s nearly 5,000-year civilisational journey, he recalled, has witnessed many crises, yet the nation has always risen again. What matters is not the arrival of problems but society’s capacity to confront them.

--IANS

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