India, EU discuss implementation of priorities under strategic partnership

Brussels, Sep 20 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) on Sunday discussed inter-parliamentary engagement, high-level exchanges, and implementing priorities under the Strategic Partnership between the two sides.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Pranay Verma, and Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament, Pietro Ducci.

"Ambassador Pranay Verma met Mr. Pietro Ducci, Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament. They had a fruitful exchange of views on India-EU inter-parliamentary engagement, high-level exchanges and implementation of priorities under the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

India and the EU elevated their ties to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during the fifth India-EU Summit held in The Hague in 2004. The relationship between India and the EU is based on shared values and principles such as democracy, the rule of law, a rules-based international order, and multilateralism.

The ties between the EU and India are multifaceted and cover various sectors, including trade and investment, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global issues.

In July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Belgium on an official trip, where he participated in the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar met with European Council President Antonio Costa and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes.

Following his meeting with President Costa, EAM Jaishankar shared details on X, saying: "Pleased to call on President of the European Council Antonio Costa alongside CIM Piyush Goyal, MoS MEITY Jitin Prasada and Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India - EU summit earlier this year. Valued his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation."

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister stated: “Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India - EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.”

EAM Jaishankar and EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva met in Brussels. They discussed opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with 'Horizon Europe'.

"A good meeting with EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva today. Discussed opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

He also met European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, discussing advancing cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and green shipping.

"Glad to meet European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela this morning. We spoke about advancing our cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, IMEC and green shipping," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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