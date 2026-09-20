Seychelles Chief of Staff to attend International Strategic Engagement Programme in Delhi

Victoria, Sep 20 (IANS) Colonel Michael Hollanda, Chief of Staff, Seychelles Defence Forces, and Angela Payet, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, will attend a two-week International Strategic Engagement Programme in New Delhi, the Indian High Commission in Seychelles said on Sunday.

“Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Strategic ties! Col. Michael Hollanda, Chief of Staff, Seychelles Defence Forces, and Ms. Angela Payet, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, will attend a two-week-long International Strategic Engagement Programme in New Delhi. The programme will focus on security and strategy. We wish them the very best!” the High Commission stated on X.

Last month, India handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic units to Seychelles, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation.

"Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. 3 repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Capt. Shravan Sareen to Maj. Gen. Michael Rosette, CDF, SDF," the High Commission stated on X.

According to the Indian mission, Indian Naval facilities repaired and calibrated the items free of cost. They will enable in-house testing and faster repairs for the Dornier fleet that the Seychelles Air Force uses for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue).

“The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and op readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard,” the High Commission highlighted.

Earlier in August, India’s High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, handed over five laser radial boats to the Seychelles Defence Force chief, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his state visit to the archipelagic island nation in the Indian Ocean in June.

"Strengthening Maritime Partnership India-Seychelles. Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Seychelles, five laser radial boats were handed over today by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force. The boats will help build the seamanship skills of SDF personnel," the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles wrote on X.

"The delivery reflects India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening the capacities and capabilities of the SDF and further deepens the enduring India–Seychelles defence and maritime partnership," it added.

--IANS

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