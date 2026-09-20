Foundation stone laid for first of 13 India-funded bridges in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 20 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Sunday joined Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, in laying the foundation stone for the Moragahakanda Bridge in Matale, the first of 13 permanent bridges to be constructed across Sri Lanka under India’s grant assistance.

“India, Sri Lanka Building stronger and resilient connectivity! Pleased to join Hon. Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, in laying the foundation stone for the Moragahakanda Bridge in Matale, the first of 13 permanent bridges to be constructed across Sri Lanka under India’s grant assistance,” High Commissioner Jha stated on X.

“The project is part of India’s USD 450 million reconstruction and rehabilitation package following Cyclone Ditwah, marking the transition from emergency restoration to permanent, resilient infrastructure,” he added.

Last week, the construction of a new two-storey accident and emergency unit at the District General Hospital in Sri Lanka's Mannar began with financial assistance received from the Indian government.

Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa and High Commissioner Jha were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the unit. According to the Indian High Commission, the project will be supported by an Indian grant of Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR) 600 million.

"Strengthening Healthcare, Saving Lives! Delighted to join H.E. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Hon’ble Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new two-storey Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital, Mannar," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"Supported by an Indian grant of SLR 600 million, this project will also supply the unit with essential medical equipment, ensuring timely emergency care during the critical 'golden hour', he added.

Jha described the project as a "true testament" to the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka and both nations' shared commitment to people-centric development.

--IANS

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