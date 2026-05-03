Ukrainian forces attack radiation monitoring lab of nuclear power plant

Moscow, May 3 (IANS) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's external radiation monitoring laboratory was attacked by Ukrainian forces with a drone, media reported on Sunday.

According to the station management's statement, "No critical damage to equipment was found, and there were no injuries as well," reported the state-owned Russian news agency TASS.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are posing a threat to the radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This afternoon, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a drone attack on the external radiation monitoring laboratory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the statement said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it was informed regarding the attack by the power plant regarding a drone targeting its External Radiation Control Laboratory (ECRL).

The IAEA said that their team at the site has requested access to the lab, and it also mentioned that Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA Director General, reiterated "that any attacks near nuclear sites can pose nuclear safety risks".

According to the report, the laboratory ensures continuous monitoring of the radiation situation around the plant site, controls meteorological parameters, and collects data necessary for predicting possible response scenarios in the event of emergency situations with radiation consequences.

"Such actions pose a threat not only to nuclear safety but also to the radiation monitoring system, which could impact the timeliness of assessment and response," the station management said.

Last month, a driver at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed in a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strike on the transport workshop.

The power plant reported attacks in the surrounding area and in its satellite town of Energodar.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and also among the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world

--IANS

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