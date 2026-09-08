UGC NET re-exam: Delhi candidates advised to plan travel amid traffic curbs on September 9-10

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates appearing for the UGC NET June 2026 re-examination in Delhi to plan their journeys well in advance, citing possible travel restrictions in the national capital on September 9 and 10 that could lead to longer road journeys and delays in reaching examination centres.

In an advisory issued for candidates, the testing agency urged those appearing for the examination to check their travel routes beforehand, leave early, and keep sufficient additional time in hand to account for possible traffic restrictions, diversions or delays during their journey to the designated examination centres.

This comes as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam on September 12–13.

The NTA said candidates should make appropriate arrangements in advance and factor in the possibility of increased travel time so that they can reach their respective examination centres well before the reporting time and avoid any last-minute difficulties.

The re-examination will be conducted for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers at different examination centres across the country. According to the schedule, the re-examination will be held on September 9 and 10.

The English and Commerce papers will be conducted on September 9. The English paper will be held in the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while the Commerce paper will be conducted in the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10, in the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Candidates who had selected any of these three subjects will be eligible to appear for the re-examination scheduled to take place over the coming days at various examination centres.

The decision to conduct the re-examination was taken after the NTA received several complaints regarding multiple errors in the English, Commerce, and Sociology question papers.

The UGC-NET is held to determine eligibility for the appointment of entry-level Assistant Professors, admission to PhD courses, and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in government and private universities.

The UGC-NET 2026 exam was held in June this year across 87 subjects. The NTA, however, was criticised for delaying the release of the answer key. The provisional answer key was then released on Sunday.

Following this, the NTA stated that it had received several complaints about multiple errors in the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers.

A committee was formed to enquire into these errors, and as per the committee's recommendation, the NTA will re-conduct the exams in these subjects to "ensure a fair and error-free examination", officials stated.

The testing agency also mentioned that no additional fees will be charged to the candidates and allocation of seats will not be reduced. Additionally, the results for the other 84 subjects will be declared as scheduled.

--IANS

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