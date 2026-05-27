May 27, 2026 5:44 PM हिंदी

UCC will promote social justice and constitutional spirit: Assam BJP

UCC will promote social justice and constitutional spirit: Assam BJP (Photo: Bimal Bora/Instagram)

Guwahati, May 27 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bimal Bora on Wednesday strongly backed the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Assembly, describing it as a historic step aimed at strengthening social justice, equality, and constitutional values in the state.

Participating in the discussion on the UCC Bill during the ongoing Assembly session, Bora said the legislation was not merely a legal proposal but reflected India’s civilisational ethos of unity amid diversity.

“This Bill is not just a legal framework. It reflects India’s cultural unity, social justice, and constitutional consciousness,” Bora said in the Assembly.

Referring to India’s diversity, the BJP legislator said the country remained united despite differences in language, customs, and traditions from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from the North East to other regions of the country.

“India is a nation of unity in diversity. Languages, traditions, and customs may differ, but our spirit remains one,” he said.

Bora stated that the concept of the Uniform Civil Code was rooted in the constitutional vision of ensuring equal rights and equal justice for all citizens, irrespective of religion or community.

Citing Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy, he said the Constitution clearly envisaged efforts towards securing a uniform civil framework for citizens across the country.

“The idea of the Uniform Civil Code is not sudden or arbitrary. It was part of the vision of the framers of the Constitution,” Bora said.

The BJP MLA also credited the party’s ideological commitment to the concept of “One Nation, One Law”, saying Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had fulfilled his promise of bringing the UCC Bill before the Assembly.

According to Bora, the proposed legislation was aimed particularly at ensuring dignity and justice for women belonging to all communities.

He also cited judicial observations and court rulings on gender equality and personal laws, arguing that several existing legal provisions have led to inequality, especially against women.

Highlighting Assam’s diverse social fabric, Bora said marriage and family traditions remained important pillars of society and asserted that the proposed legislation sought to strengthen social responsibility and stability within families.

He thanked the Chief Minister for introducing what he described as a “historic” legislation in the Assembly.

--IANS

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