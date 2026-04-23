UAE skipper Waseem fined 15 percent match fee for ICC Code of Conduct breach

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Nepal.

Waseem was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.”

The charge stemmed from Waseem’s remarks at the post-match presentation ceremony, where he alleged that the umpiring was biased. On-field officials Buddhi Pradhan and Vinay Kumar, along with third umpire Durga Subedi and fourth umpire Sanjay Sigdel, reported the matter.

Waseem admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Wendell La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

In addition to the fine, Waseem has received one demerit point, his first offence in 24 months. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Players who accumulate four or more demerit points within 24 months face suspension, with the points converted into bans. Two suspension points equal a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first. Demerit points remain on a player’s disciplinary record for 24 months before being expunged.

UAE, who won the opening T20I by six wickets, went down by eight wickets in the second match as Nepal levelled the series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

--IANS

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