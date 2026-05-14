UAE condemns terrorist attack on Indian vessel as PM Modi heads to Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a sweeping condemnation on Friday of what it called a “terrorist attack” targeting an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Gulf nation later today for a high-stakes bilateral visit.

In a sharply worded statement released on its official social media channels, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the assault on the vessel, operating under the Indian flag near Omani waters, represented a grave threat to the security of international navigation.

The Ministry described the incident as a “dangerous escalation” aimed squarely at undermining the stability of critical waterways.

The statement, attributed to MoFA, affirmed the Emirates’ full solidarity with India and expressed unwavering support for all measures aimed at protecting the safety and security of Indian vessels and maritime interests.

The UAE said the attack amounted to a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which upholds the freedom of navigation and explicitly rejects the targeting of commercial ships or any obstruction of international maritime routes.

Without naming any specific actor, MoFA added that using the Strait of Hormuz as an instrument of “economic coercion or blackmail” constituted acts of piracy and a direct threat to regional stability, its people, and global energy security.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which carried its own reaction earlier in the day, has not yet publicly identified the vessel or any casualties.

The official Spokesperson’s statement said that the attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman is unacceptable and India deplores the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted.

“All Indian crew on board are safe, and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them,” the ministry said.

It added that India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.

Official sources, however, confirmed that New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation.

The condemnation comes hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Abu Dhabi later today for a pre-scheduled visit.

Diplomats say the attack is almost certain to dominate talks, with both sides expected to discuss enhanced maritime security cooperation across the Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

--IANS

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