IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong face must-win test against Rajasthan United in title race

Shillong, May 14 (IANS) Title hopefuls Shillong Lajong FC will face Rajasthan United FC in a crucial Championship Phase clash of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday, with the hosts needing victory to keep their title hopes alive.

With two rounds remaining in the Championship Phase, Diamond Harbour FC lead the standings with 28 points, six clear of both Shillong and Sreenidi Deccan FC on 22, while Rajasthan sit fourth with 17 points.

For Shillong, the equation is straightforward: they must defeat Rajasthan to stay alive in the title race. A draw or defeat would leave their hopes hanging by a thread. Victory would take Shillong to 25 points ahead of a final-day clash against Diamond Harbour, but even then, they would need Dempo SC to defeat the leaders first.

If Diamond Harbour win against Dempo, they would move to an unreachable 31 points, while even a draw would take them to 29, beyond Shillong’s maximum possible tally of 28. Shillong’s route, therefore, is clear: beat Rajasthan United, hope Dempo defeat Diamond Harbour, and then win the final-day showdown themselves.

Shillong head coach Birendra Thapa acknowledged the significance of the contest, saying, “If we win, the hope is still there. But if we lose or draw, then the chances of the title hope are gone, so we have to look for the second place.”

Rajasthan may no longer be title contenders with a maximum possible tally of 23 points, but they could still decisively shape the race. A win over Shillong would virtually end the Meghalaya side’s challenge, while even a draw would leave the Red Dragons with very little margin for error heading into the final round.

Despite a difficult run of results, Rajasthan assistant coach Vikas Rawat insisted the Desert Warriors remain fully focused on finishing the season strongly. “It is difficult after the results that we have got, but that doesn't make us a bad team. We are still together, and we are working very hard every single day for this match, one match at a time. So now it is Shillong, we are here to win the game, nothing else on the mind,” he said.

Rajasthan will enter the contest after suffering a 2-5 defeat against Diamond Harbour in their previous outing, but defender Abhishek Ambekar believes the side still has enough motivation to close out the campaign positively. “Personally, I think our team has done well so far. In the championship stage, there has been some adversity that we have faced, but I think it's not over till the last result. So still two games remaining and we will try to end this on a very positive note,” Ambekar said.

Shillong will enter the contest after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sreenidi, a result that cost them valuable ground in the title chase.

Despite the setback against Sreenidi, Shillong defender Saveme Tariang stressed the importance of building on the positives from that performance, “Of course, we are a bit disappointed not to take three points, but there were positives in our performance. We created chances and showed a good fight. Now it's about learning from that and being more clinical in the final third,” he said.

The fixture also carries the backdrop of an evenly balanced rivalry. Across five meetings between the two sides in the competition, both teams have registered one win apiece, while three encounters have ended in draws. Their last meeting in March 2026 finished 1-1, with Everbrightson Sana scoring for Shillong and Ambekar netting for Rajasthan.

Shillong’s biggest strength this season has been their balance at both ends of the pitch. The Red Dragons have scored 21 goals, the second-highest tally in the league, while also boasting the league’s best defensive record with only 10 goals conceded. Their attacking unit, featuring Sana (five goals, two assists), Phrangki Buam (six goals, one assist), and Treimiki Lamurong (four goals, one assist), has consistently delivered in key moments and will once again shoulder the responsibility in the final third.

Rajasthan may no longer be in the title picture, but they possess enough firepower to trouble Shillong. Gerard Artigas (three goals), Amadou Soukouna (four goals), and Pangambam Naoba Meitei (two goals, two assists) remain central to the Desert Warriors’ attacking threat and could prove decisive if spaces open up during the game.

Shillong will also view the fixture as an opportunity to sign off at home on a positive note. Speaking ahead of the club’s final home match of the season, Thapa said the players were determined to reward the supporters for their backing throughout the campaign.

“After the practice, I spoke to my players. We have done tremendously well this season, especially at home and away. So tomorrow is the last home match, and we want to give something to the fans, to the public, to the crowd of Shillong, something to cheer about. And the best gift is to win the game and get three points.”

With little margin for error remaining, Shillong know only victory will keep their title pursuit alive, while Rajasthan have the opportunity to throw the Championship Phase race wide open heading into the final round.

--IANS

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