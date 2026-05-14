May 15, 2026 2:16 AM हिंदी

'Where is the development team? ' asks Sreejesh after HI tries to demote him as junior team's chief coach

'Where is the development team? ' asks PR Sreejesh after Hockey India tries to demote him as junior team's chief coach

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) For the second day in succession, former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh continued to flay Hockey India for deciding not to extend his contract as ex-coach of the national junior men's team and offering to demote him to a role with the development team as goalkeeper coach of the U-21 squad.

In a social media post on Thursday, Sreejesh waded into Hockey India, especially its President Dilip Tirkey, for offering the 'development team' and questioning the overall structure of the development team.

"When the Hockey India president offered me the 'development team,' I asked a few simple questions:

Do we really have a development team?

Who are the players in this development group?

What is the structure of the program?

What camps are approved for them?

What tournaments are they preparing for?" said Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.

He claimed Hockey India Prez had no answers to his questions. "There were no answers to any of these questions".

Sreejesh termed the offer of the goalkeeper coach's job as a demotion after winning a Junior World Cup bronze medal as chief coach.

"And about goalkeeper coaching… after winning a Junior World Cup bronze medal as chief coach, making me a goalkeeper coach again — is that considered a promotion or a demotion?" he said.

Sreejesh also continued to question Hockey India for opting for foreign coaches instead of giving opportunities to Indians.

He said, "4 teams. 6 foreign coaches. 3 foreign strength & conditioning coaches. 1 foreign video analyst. 2 foreign goalkeeper coaches (visiting). 1 foreign sports psychologist (visiting).

"Lucky that at least we still have 1 Indian coach in each team (

as per the Hockey India app). Junior team is already taken. Maybe now it’s time for U18 too.

Sreejesh also took umbrage at Hockey India officials terming him "inexperienced" for the coaching job, as he took over the role soon after retiring as a player after the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal are doing a great job, but maybe the president feels they are still “not experienced enough” or “qualified enough” to coach Indian teams.

"So can we expect more foreign coaches there as well? he questioned.

In a statement following a social media post by Sreejesh, Hockey India had claimed that the former India goalkeeper was not sacked, but rather his term was over in December 2025.

On Thursday morning, Hockey India named Frederic Soyez as junior men's team coach.

--IANS

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