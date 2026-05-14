May 15, 2026 2:15 AM हिंदी

Inspire people to build 'Viksit Bharat': Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares decades of collaboration with PM Modi in new book 'Apnapan'

Inspire people to build 'Viksit Bharat': Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares decades of collaboration with PM Modi in new book 'Apnapan'

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the release of his new book titled 'Apnapan', which serves as a detailed chronicle of his thirty-five year long association and personal experiences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made announcement on Thursday on his official X account.

"I am confident that this book will inspire all readers, especially our young friends, to play an active role in building a developed India through the ideals of service, empathy, patriotism, and public welfare," Union Minister Chouhan said in a post on X.

Described as a deeply personal account, the narrative explores their journey through the lens of organisational work, public service, governance, and the overarching goal of nation building.

The book is scheduled for a formal launch on May 26 at the NASC Complex in New Delhi with former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda expected to attend as guests of honour.

According to Union Minister Chouhan, the title 'Apnapan' offers readers a rare opportunity to understand the personality leadership style and work ethic of PM Narendra Modi from a close perspective.

The book captures the inspirations and values Shivraj Singh Chouhan gathered while working alongside Prime Minister Modi since the 1991 Ekta Yatra.

What began as a partnership between two dedicated organisational workers evolved over decades as both individuals took on significant responsibilities in state and central governance.

Union Minister Chouhan notes that while the world recognises Prime Minister Modi as a decisive global leader he has witnessed a personality completely dedicated to national interest and the qualities of a tireless seeker.

The book highlights several key moments including the Ekta Yatra where Union Minister Chouhan observed how a political campaign was transformed into a movement of national consciousness.

He reflects on how leadership is built through discipline and sacrifice rather than just speeches.

The narrative also delves into the Prime Minister's organisational strengths such as his ability to devise electoral strategies and connect with grassroots workers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares poignant anecdotes illustrating the Prime Minister Modi's sensitivity toward Bharatiya Janata Party workers and his early recognition of technology's role in transparent governance.

The book also discusses the challenges of the Covid-19 where the Prime Minister's composure and foresight provided the nation with direction.

Union Minister Chouhan clarifies that "Apnapan" is not merely a collection of events but a document reflecting a vision for a transformed India.

He expresses confidence that the book will inspire young people by demonstrating that true national transformation stems from a great resolve and a heartfelt connection with the citizens.

--IANS

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