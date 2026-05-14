Pakistani forces kill civilian, disappear another in Balochistan

Quetta, May 14 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation on Thursday highlighted the extrajudicial killing of one civilian and the enforced disappearance of another, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

The bullet-riddled body of Jan Muhammad was found dumped in the Banok-e-Chadai area of Kech district on Wednesday, nearly four months after he was forcibly disappeared, said Paank, the Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department.

According to the rights body, Jan Muhammad was forcibly disappeared from his home in the Tump region of Kech on January 24 by a Pakistan-backed death squad.

In a separate incident on the same day, Paank revealed that another 18-year-old student, Shahab Baloch, was forcibly taken from his home in Washuk district by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps.

On Wednesday, Mahrang Baloch, human rights activist and chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, expressed grave concern over the recent wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, along with the “forced” press conferences in Balochistan.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Mahrang said: “The space for peaceful political expression and human rights advocacy is shrinking day by day, while those demanding justice are continuously being silenced through intimidation and fear.”

Mahrang has been incarcerated at Central Jail Huda in the provincial capital Quetta since March 2025, sparking global outrage over her continued detention, which human rights defenders allege is based on “false and politically motivated charges”.

The Baloch activist said that new tactics of harassing the families of Baloch Yakjehti Committee members, disappearing peaceful activists and killing people in broad daylight by Pakistani authorities expose the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan.

“Peaceful activism is being criminalised, while those responsible continue to operate without accountability. The state itself is creating narratives to suppress dissent and silence every voice demanding justice,” Mahrang stated.

“We want to make it absolutely clear: Baloch Yakjehti Committee was peaceful, Baloch Yakjehti Committee is peaceful, and Baloch Yakjehti Committee will continue to peacefully raise its voice against oppression, enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan,” she stressed.

Mahrang called on all human rights organisations and international institutions to take serious note of the ongoing situation in Balochistan and hold Pakistan accountable for the continued targeting of peaceful activists and the ongoing human rights crisis in the province.

--IANS

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