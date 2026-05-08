UAE claims three injured in fresh missile and drone attacks launched from Iran

Abu Dhabi, May 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated on Friday that Iran has once again launched ballistic missiles and UAV’s on its territory. Condemning the attack, the ministry said that the UAE air defence systems engaged two ballistic missiles and three UAV’s that were launched from Iran.

It also mentioned that the attack resulted in three moderate injuries.

Earlier this week, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that three Indian nationals were injured due to Iran's attack on civilian sites and facilities.

The UAE called the actions of Iran an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity".

It said the attacks are in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

On Tuesday, Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that the country's armed forces have carried out no missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past days, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari made the announcement, stressing that if Iran had taken such actions, then the country "would announce it decisively and explicitly".

He rejected a report by the UAE that accused Iran of launching drone and missile attacks against the country, calling on the UAE's officials and statesmen not to let their country fall into the trap laid by the United States and Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several countries around the world, including Japan, Ireland, Austria, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, on Tuesday condemned the recent attack carried out by Iran on the UAE.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the attack, which injured three Indian nationals, “unacceptable” and stated that New Delhi "continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy" to deal with the situation in the Gulf, so that "peace and stability may be restored across West Asia".

–IANS

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