Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced the construction of a building in Kolkata, in the name of Sikh Guru Nanak.

He made the announcement during his visit to Gurudwara in Dankuni in Hooghly district, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Chief Minister said that a building will be built in the name of Guru Nanak.

He also stated that if a Hajj building can be built in West Bengal, then why cannot there be a separate building in the name of Guru Nanak?'

CM Adhikari also announced several development plans for the people from the Sikh community.

“"I came here today to pay my respects on this auspicious occasion. I have a long-standing relationship with this Gurudwara. They have given me the opportunity, and I have come here many times. I went to the Barabazar Gurudwara in Kolkata on November 14. I consider the people from the Sikh Community as my relatives. A community hall will be built here. Work will be done here for the development of the people from the Sikh Community. There is a huge plot of land here which can be developed as a service centre. There is a problem because of its proximity to the National Highway. However, the problem can be resolved through discussions,” the Chief Minister said.

Thereafter, he announced the decision on construction of a Guru Nanak Bhavan in the state. "If there is a Hajj Bhavan in this state, why not a building named after Guru Nanak?" the Chief Minister questioned.

He also launched scathing attack at the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime and accused the latter of pampering just one particular minority community instead of concentrating on all the minority communities.

“The previous state government would recognize one community as a minority. But our government gives equal status to everyone. Sikhs and Jains are all minorities. Work will be done for their development,” the Chief Minister said.

This is not is not the first time that the Chief Minister has accused the previous regime on these lines. Earlier on November 15, while participating in a function of the Sikh Community, he raised a similar allegation against the previous regime.

IANS

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