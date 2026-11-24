Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a glimpse of her recent moments with her baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress posted a series of pictures featuring her spending some quality time with her little one. She simply captioned the post, “Life Lately.” In one of the pictures, the new mom is seen sitting on a swing with her son, while another captures her playing with her little one. Dressed in white, Karishma looked relaxed as she enjoyed these precious moments with her baby boy.

The pictures offered a glimpse into Karishma’s personal life as she embraced some precious moments with her baby boy.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony in February 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ved, on July 29, 2026, coinciding with the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Announcing the arrival of their son through a joint social media post, the couple shared a monochrome picture featuring a baby’s feet, accompanied by the words, “He’s here.” They captioned the post, “It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”

In an earlier social media post, Karishma Tanna had looked back at a special moment from her pregnancy journey. She shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot she did when she was one month pregnant. Recalling that phase, the actress said she was “carrying the most beautiful secret” while preparing for a new chapter in her life. She also revealed that the time was filled with a mix of excitement, emotions and nervousness.

She had written, “One month pregnant in this picture…I remember walking into this shoot carrying the most beautiful secret. I was excited, emotional, nervous and silently dreaming about everything that was about to change. There was so much running through my mind, yet I couldn’t share it with anyone.”

“Today, when I look back at this picture, I remember that version of me with so much love. And yes… I’m also manifesting my way back to feeling strong, fit and confident in my body again. Slowly, gently, one day at a time—because this time, I’m not just coming back as me… I’m coming back as a mother.”

--IANS

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