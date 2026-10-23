Typhoon Champi: Taiwan shuts schools, offices in 20 cities and counties; hundreds of flights cancelled

Taipei, Oct 23 (IANS) Taiwan is bracing for the impact of Typhoon Champi, with authorities announcing school and workplace closures across 20 cities and counties as the storm approaches the island.

With wind speeds potentially reaching 170 kmph, heavy rainfall and dangerous weather conditions have prompted precautionary measures, while hundreds of flights in Taiwan and neighbouring Japan have been cancelled.

Local administrations announced that schools and workplaces would remain closed on Friday in several regions, including Keelung, Greater Taipei and Taoyuan.

In southern Taiwan, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung have also announced closures. Authorities in eastern Taiwan and the outlying islands, including Yilan, Hualien, Penghu and Lienchiang, have similarly suspended classes and work.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a land warning for Typhoon Champi at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 22, as the storm approached the island.

According to the weather administration, the typhoon was expected to come closest to Taiwan between Friday morning and evening. The storm’s circulation is forecast to continue affecting the island until Saturday evening.

Heavy rainfall has already begun in several areas. In Taipei City, some locations have recorded more than 200 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, raising concerns about flooding and other weather-related hazards.

Authorities have warned residents to stay away from beaches and mountainous areas as the storm approaches.

Taiwan has cancelled more than 100 flights ahead of the typhoon’s arrival, with the storm expected to pass close to the island’s northeastern coast before gradually weakening.

Travellers have been advised to check their flight status and monitor airline announcements for the latest information about cancellations and schedule changes.

The impact of Typhoon Champi has also extended to neighbouring Japan, where more than 160 flights have been cancelled across four airlines.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced that all flights departing from and arriving at Miyako Airport and Ishigaki Airport in Okinawa Prefecture would be cancelled for the entire day on Friday.

Japan Airlines (JAL) also announced cancellations affecting flights to Taipei Songshan Airport and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The cancellations have disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers travelling between Japan and Taiwan, as well as those flying to and from islands in southern Okinawa.

--IANS

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