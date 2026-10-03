October 03, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Indian parliamentary delegation departs for Tanzania to attend 153rd assembly of IPU

Indian parliamentary delegation departs for Tanzania to attend 153rd assembly of IPU

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) A parliamentary delegation led by Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, departed for Tanzania's Arusha on Saturday to participate in the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings being held from October 5 to 9.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated that the IPU Assembly will bring together parliamentarians from across the world for discussions on the theme “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

The Indian delegation comprises Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha (Leader of the Delegation); Anurag Thakur, MP, Lok Sabha; Aparajita Sarangi, MP, Lok Sabha; Sasmit Patra, MP, Rajya Sabha; Sanjay Jaiswal, MP, Lok Sabha; Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MP, Lok Sabha; Lata Wankhede, MP, Lok Sabha; Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP, Lok Sabha; and N. K. Premachandran, MP, Lok Sabha.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the delegation will participate in a wide range of meetings, panel discussions and workshops on issues of contemporary global relevance, and articulate India's perspectives on these matters.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh will participate in the Governing Council, the General Debate, the debate on the emergency item and the hearing with candidates for the position of IPU President.

Members of the Indian delegation will participate in discussions on democracy and human rights, peace and international security, sustainable development, women’s participation, science and technology, counter-terrorism, health, mental health, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and the future of work, maritime security, climate change and protection of mountain and ocean ecosystems, among other subjects.

“The participation of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation reflects India's continued engagement with the IPU and its commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, multilateral dialogue and cooperation among parliaments on issues affecting global peace, development, democracy and the empowerment of communities,” the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated.

–IANS

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