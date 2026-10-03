Asian Games: Indian men’s golf team finishes sixth; Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar end tied sixth

Nagoya (Japan), Oct 3 (IANS) The Indian men’s golf team finished sixth at the Asian Games 2026 following the conclusion of the fourth and final round at the Kasugai Country Club East Course in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

The Indian men’s team, consisting of Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu totaled 18-under 542 to take sixth position. China won the gold medal with a total of 28-under 532, with South Korea taking silver at 26-under 534 and Japan claiming bronze at 23-under 537.

In the men’s individual competition, the Indian duo of Saptak Talwar (66-68-71-66) and Veer Ahlawat (71-68-65-67) finished tied sixth at totals of nine-under 271.

Saptak’s four-under 66 in round four featured six birdies and a double-bogey while Veer’s three-under 67 included five birdies and two bogeys. Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69-71-70) carded a final round of even-par 70 to finish tied 24th at one-over 281.

South Korea’s Joohyung Kim captured the gold medal after ending the week with a total of 18-under 262.

There was a playoff for the silver and bronze medals after Japan’s Kazuki Higa, Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and China’s Wenyi Ding ended up with matching totals of 15-under 265. Eventually, Japan’s Higa claimed the silver while Thailand’s Kaewkanjana took the bronze.

Pranavi Urs wins women's gold

The Indian women’s golf team enjoyed a memorable campaign, with Pranavi Urs (66-63-66-70) creating history by winning the individual gold medal — becoming the first Indian woman golfer to achieve the feat at the Asian Games. Urs closed with an even-par 70 featuring three birdies and a triple-bogey to finish at 15-under 265, one stroke clear of the chasing field.

Urs’ performance also helped India secure the silver medal in the women’s team event, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. India finished second in the team event with a total of 14-under 546, eight shots behind winner China.

Overall, India have won seven medals in golf before the 2026 edition, claiming four silver medals besides the three gold.

--IANS

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