'Smit's courageous act will motivate aspiring pilots': Capt Machchhar's family

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Relatives of Captain Smit Machchhar on Saturday said that the way he saved 170 lives on board flydubai flight FZ1073, despite being attacked by his co-pilot, will serve as "motivation for aspiring pilots".

Kishorbhai Machchhar, uncle of Captain Machchhar, said that though he has not spoken to his nephew, he has got to know from the latter's father that the pilot is now stable.

"I will go to meet him at his home in Dubai once he is discharged from the hospital...we just want him to come home, then we will have a grand celebration," he told IANS.

Further, the pilot's uncle said that the incident has conveyed a message to the world, "aviation is not just a glamorous sector".

"The foremost priority is the safety of passengers...Smit's courageous act will serve as a motivation for aspiring pilots," he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a video call to Captain Smit Machchhar, where the latter told him that he kept chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' while fighting off the attacker co-pilot.

The pilot's aunt, Sonal Machchhar, recalled that the parents played 'Hanuman Chalisa' while putting the Machchhar siblings to sleep during their childhood.

Speaking to IANS, she said: "Since their childhood, we would play the Hanuman Chalisa while putting the children to sleep at night. In the morning, everyone would seek blessings at the temple built inside the house. Hanuman Chalisa is also kept in our temple. This is how all the children have grown up."

Sonal added that Smit Machchhar, along with his cousin brother (her son), was initially expected to join the family's textile business. The pilot's cousin also works at flydubai airline.

"They were also pursuing education accordingly. But one day, both of them came and said that they wanted to pursue aviation. Though we were surprised at first, we then supported them. They studied in New Zealand and have progressed so well," she said.

Regarding meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister, she said: "Devendra Fadnavis ji reassured us, praying for Smit's speedy recovery. He also told us to contact him if we needed anything."

Smit Machchhar's cousin sister Pooja Ganatra said that though the news regarding her cousin was all over television and social media on the day of the incident, the family was not sure whether the pilot was on the same flight or not.

"My (biological) brother is also in flydubai. He received a call that Smit was injured. He called me, and that is how I came to know about it. Obviously, the family was very disturbed. I went and informed his parents and my parents as well, took care of them and sent Smit’s parents to Dubai, where the family met him. He is stable now," she told IANS.

Ganatra, who is the Centre Head of FlyBy Aviation Academy in Mumbai, called her cousin brother's courageous act a "proud moment" for the world.

"Certainly, this is a moment of pride for the entire world, but as a family, it is a very emotional moment for us. We will only pray that he recovers at the earliest and hope that he returns home soon. He also greatly respects Narendra Modi ji...while speaking to him, he also became very emotional," she said.

--IANS

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