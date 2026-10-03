Salman Khan pens birthday wish for late friend Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Salman Khan's friendship with late politician Baba Siddique was well known. On Saturday, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor marked the birthday of MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, with a sweet wish on social media.

Salman took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Zeeshan. Wishing him on his special day, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Zeeshan @zeeshanBabaS (sic)".

For the unaware, Baba Siddique, a senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on 12 October 2024 in Mumbai.

Salman, who has shared a close bond with the Siddique family for a long time, attended his funeral despite threats.

Baba Siddique was known for hosting lavish Iftar parties during Ramadan with several big names from Bollywood, including Salman in attendance.

During the 2013 Iftar party by Baba Siddique, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's long-standing feud finally came to an end with a heartfelt hug. The two bigwigs from the industry had gotten into a clash at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party back in 2008.

Work-wise, Salman is currently busy with the forthcoming war drama, 'Maatrubhumi', earlier called 'Battle of Galwan'.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie talks about June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The movie is expected to revolve around Colonel Santosh Babu (Played by Salman) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Backed by Salman Khan Films, the film also has Chitrangda Singh as the female lead opposite Salman.

Salman's promising lineup also includes Vamshi Paidipally's 'SVC 63', featuring Nayanthara, along with a yet-to-be-titled thriller with Raj & DK.

Salman is also hosting the 20th season of the reality show, 'Bigg Boss'.

--IANS

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