Vijay Deverakonda backs Jr NTR's call for laws against misuse of AI; says those responsible for morphed video musn't be spared

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS)Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has now expressed his full support to Jr NTR, who had earlier in the day urged all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI.

Jr NTR's appeal came in the wake of a morphed video of the song 'Chuttamalle' from his film 'Devara' being circulated by miscreants on social media.

Taking to his X timeline to express his whole hearted support to Jr NTR and his team on the issue, Vijay Deverakonda, who quoted Jr NTR's post, wrote, "We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go."

He went on to say, "When did we become so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? What kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense."

Stating that the act of putting out such a video by miscreants was the digital equivalent of sexual assault, the actor said, "The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness."

He ended his note saying, "And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support."

Earlier in the day, Telugu star Jr NTR had said that he would take every possible legal action against those who had created a morphed video of the song 'Chuttamalle' from his film 'Devara' and those who were spreading the morphed video.

Taking to his X timeline to react to the morphed video that was doing the rounds on social media, the actor wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.

In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

The actor went on to directly address the miscreants who had circulated the morphed video. He wrote, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."

Jr NTR also made an earnest plea to other netizens, urging them not to watch, share or engage with such content.

He wrote, "Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."

He concluded the note saying, "This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

Earlier in the day, actress Jahnavi Kapoor too had taken exception to the fake videos being generated.

Taking to her X timeline to pen her thoughts on the issue, she wrote, "

It’s disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don’t create, share or promote such content, This is a clear misuse of AI.

Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved. Jai Hind.

#JanhviKapoor."

--IANS

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