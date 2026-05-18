May 18, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Two US fighter jets collide mid-air at Idaho air show

Two US fighter jets collide mid-air at Idaho air show

Idaho (United States), May 18 (IANS) Two US fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, prompting authorities to place the air base under lockdown and cancel all remaining scheduled events, according to local media reports.

The incident took place during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Idaho, United States, shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. Emergency response teams rushed to the area after the collision, while thick black smoke was seen rising near the crash site.

According to local media reports, the aircraft involved in the accident were two EA-18G Growler fighter jets. The jets reportedly crashed nearly two miles outside the air base following the collision.

Videos circulating on social media showed the two military aircraft colliding in mid-air before breaking apart. Moments later, four parachutes were seen descending toward the ground, indicating that the crew members had managed to eject from the aircraft.

According to the Idaho Statesman newspaper, an announcer present at the event informed the audience that all four crew members aboard the two fighter jets had safely ejected before the crash.

The US Navy later confirmed that four crew members had successfully escaped after the two military aircraft collided during the aerial demonstration near Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Following the accident, authorities immediately cancelled all remaining activities scheduled for Sunday as a precautionary measure.

Mountain Home Police also confirmed that the base had been placed under lockdown after the incident while emergency and security teams responded to the crash.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show had returned this weekend after a gap of eight years and had drawn thousands of spectators who gathered to witness military aircraft displays, aerobatic manoeuvres and aerial demonstrations by US armed forces personnel.

According to reports, organisers had spent nearly two years preparing for the return of the large-scale air show event. Safety personnel, maintenance crews and emergency response teams had also been deployed throughout the base during the weekend programme.

Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the mid-air collision, and investigations into the incident are expected to continue.

--IANS

sd/

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